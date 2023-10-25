Jamaica World Cup players boycott tournament over disagreements with their federation

Players for the Jamaican women’s national team say they are boycotting a pair of tournament matches because of “constant mistreatment” by their soccer federation. Khadija “Bunny” Shaw was among those who posted a statement to Instagram this past weekend that said players from the country’s Women’s World Cup team would not take part in this week’s CONCACAF Women’s Gold Cup qualifiers. Interim coach Xavier Gilbert took a hastily assembled squad to play in Jamaica’s qualifier against Panama on Wednesday.

