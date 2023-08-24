Jamaica rakes in medals at worlds, sending five athletes to the podium in one day

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Jamaica has had plenty of big nights at world championships over the decades, but never one quite like this. Athletes from the island of sun and sprints won five medals in Budapest on Thursday night, bringing the nation’s total to eight in Budapest, placing it second on the medals table only behind the United States with 19. One surprise victory came through Danielle Williams in the 100-meter hurdles, eight years after her previous world title back in 2015. Wayne Pinnock and Tajay Gayle took second and third place respectively in the men’s long jump, a rare feat for Jamaicans in the event. Antonio Watson took gold in the 400 while Rushell Clayton rounded out her country’s big day by taking bronze in the women’s 400 meter hurdles.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.