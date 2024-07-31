Jamaica hires former England manager Steve McClaren as head coach

KINGSTON, Jamaica (AP) — Jamaica has hired Steve McClaren as head coach of its men’s soccer team on a two-year contract. The 63-year-old former England manager says “I had no hesitation in accepting a position that is ideally suited to me at this stage of my career.” McClaren leaves his role as first-team coach at Manchester United, having returned to Old Trafford in 2022 to form part of Erik ten Hag’s backroom team after previously working with the Dutchman during his time coaching FC Twente. The Reggae Boyz had been without a manager since Heimir Hallgrimsson left earlier in July after a disappointing Copa America. The Icelandic coach has since taken charge of Ireland.

