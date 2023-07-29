Jamaica edges Panama 1-0 for its first ever Women’s World Cup win

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Defender Allyson Swaby scored in the 56th minute and Jamaica hung on to edge Panama 1-0 on Saturday for its first-ever win at the Women’s World Cup.

Swaby, who grew up in West Hartford, Conn., and played for Boston College, knocked in a header off Trudi Carter’s corner kick to clinch the win that moved the Jamaicans into a surprising share of top spot in Group F with France.

The Reggae Girlz were without captain and leading scorer Khadija Shaw, who received a red card in second-half stoppage time of the team’s opening 0-0 draw against France.

Born to a Jamaican father, Allyson and her younger sister, Chantelle, a former Rutgers player, both are starting in their second Women’s World Cup.

KEY MOMENTS

Jamaica goalkeeper Rebecca Spencer made four saves in the game, which was the first group-stage meeting between two CONCACAF teams.

Spencer’s first save came in the 40th minute, stopping a Marta Cox shot on goal.

Las Canaleras had one final chance to equalize in the dying seconds off a Katherine Castillo corner. The kick traveled to just outside the box, but Cox’s bicycle attempt wasn’t enough to score.

WHY IT MATTERS

With its historic win, No. 43-ranked Jamaica now sits atop the Group F standings with No. 5 France. The Reggae Girlz are a step closer to advancing to the knockout round after losing all their group-stage games on World Cup debut in 2019. They need only a draw against No. 8 Brazil in their last group game to advance, although a loss would likely eliminate them from the tournament. As remarkable as Jamaica’s appearance in the knockout round would be, Brazil’s absence would be even more shocking. The Brazilians opened with a 4-0 win over Panama but lost 2-1 earlier Saturday to France.

WHAT’S NEXT

Jamaica will have Shaw back in the lineup to face Brazil on Wednesday. Panama plays France in Sydney the same day.

Emily Dozier contributed to this report from Melbourne, Australia. Dozier is a student at the University of Georgia’s Carmical Sports Media Institute

