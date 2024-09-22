Jam Griffin runs for 137 yards and a TD as Oregon State beats Purdue 38-21

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Jam Griffin ran for 137 yards and a touchdown and Oregon State utilized a strong rushing attack in a 38-21 victory over Purdue. Griffin’s 14-yard touchdown run with 9:57 remaining extended the lead to 31-14 and the Beavers (3-1) were well on their way to a bounce back win after losing to rival Oregon. Oregon State dual threat quarterback Gevani McCoy completed 10 of 18 passes for 104 yards and ran for 64 yards, often keeping drives alive with runs on option plays. Zakaih Saez returned and interception 20 yards for a TD and Anthony Hankerson’s 1-yard touchdown run gave the Beavers a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter. Oregon State gained 341 of its 445 total yards on the ground with four rushing touchdowns.

