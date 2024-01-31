Jalon Moore scores 23 as No. 23 Oklahoma pulls away from cold-shooting K-State, 73-53

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Jalon Moore had 23 points, Javian McCollum added 21, and No. 23 Oklahoma pulled away from Kansas State down the stretch for a 73-53 victory. Sam Godwin added 11 points and Rivaldo Soares had 10 for the Sooners. They blew most of a 17-point first-half lead before using a 12-1 run over the closing minutes to put the game away. The Wildcats didn’t score for more than 8 minutes to start the game and finished 4 of 28 from the 3-point arc. Tylor Perry led them with 23 points, but leading scorers Cam Carter and Arthur Kaluma were a combined 3 of 20 and committed eight turnovers.

