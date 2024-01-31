Jalon Moore scores 23 as No. 23 Oklahoma pulls away from cold-shooting K-State, 73-53

By DAVE SKRETTA The Associated Press
Oklahoma forward Jalon Moore (14) gets past Kansas State guard Tylor Perry (2) and guard Cam Carter (5) to dunk the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charlie Riedel]

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Jalon Moore had 23 points, Javian McCollum added 21, and No. 23 Oklahoma pulled away from Kansas State down the stretch for a 73-53 victory. Sam Godwin added 11 points and Rivaldo Soares had 10 for the Sooners. They blew most of a 17-point first-half lead before using a 12-1 run over the closing minutes to put the game away. The Wildcats didn’t score for more than 8 minutes to start the game and finished 4 of 28 from the 3-point arc. Tylor Perry led them with 23 points, but leading scorers Cam Carter and Arthur Kaluma were a combined 3 of 20 and committed eight turnovers.

