Jalon Moore scores 19 of 23 in second half as Oklahoma beats Northwestern St. 73-57

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Jalon Moore scored 19 of his career-high tying 23 points in the second half and Jeremiah Fears had 15 points and four steals and Oklahoma pulled away in the second half to beat Northwestern State 73-57. Dayton transfer Kobe Elvis added 10 points and Sam Godwin grabbed 10 rebounds to go with eight points for Oklahoma (2-0). Micah Thomas led Northwestern State (1-2) with 20 points and Addison Patterson scored 16. Willie Williams added 11 points and 10 rebounds. Fears made a layup and converted a three-point play to give the Sooners a one-point lead with 14 minutes to play. Moore made a 3, a layup and another from behind the arc before Elvis capped a 19-4 run with a layup that made it 51-44 about 5 minutes later.

