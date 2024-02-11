Jalon Moore scores 15 to help Oklahoma beat Oklahoma State 66-62

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Jalon Moore scored 15 points with eight rebounds and four blocks and Javian McCollum made 4 of 4 from the free-throw line in the closing seconds to help Oklahoma slip past in-state rival Oklahoma State 66-62. Le’Tre Darthard scored nine points and Milos Uzan added eight points and six assists for Oklahoma (18-6, 6-5 Big 12). Brandon Garrison made a tip-in putback of a missed layup by Javon Small and Quion Williams added two free throws to pull the Cowboys within a point with 1:20 left. McCollum hit two free throws to make it 63-60 with 28 seconds to go, Williams answered with a layup 13 seconds later and McCollum hit two more foul shots with 11 seconds left. Small led Oklahoma State (10-14, 2-9) with 17 points.

