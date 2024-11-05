Jalon Moore, Sam Godwin power Oklahoma to 93-60 victory over Lindenwood in season opener

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Jalon Moore scored 22 points to lead five players in double figures and Sam Godwin posted a double-double to propel Oklahoma to a 93-60 victory over Lindenwood in a season opener. Moore made 8 of 13 shots from the floor with three 3-pointers and seven rebounds for the Sooners. Godwin totaled 11 points and a game-high 15 rebounds. Freshman Jeremiah Fears finished with 16 points, six assists and five rebounds off the bench for Oklahoma. Duke Miles made 4 of 6 shots from 3-point range, scoring 14 with six assists. Brycen Goodine buried three 3-points and scored 11 — all in the first half. Markeith Browning II led Lindenwood with 14 points. Freshman Jadis Jones posted a double-double in his debut with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.