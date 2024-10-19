Jalon Daniels, Cobee Bryant lead Kansas past Houston 42-14 for first Big 12 victory

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jalon Daniels had three passing touchdowns, plus one on the ground, as Kansas broke a five-game losing streak with a 42-14 victory over Houston Saturday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Cobee Bryant tied a Kansas record, set by Bill Crank in 1958, with three interceptions. The game marked Kansas’ 112th Homecoming, though it wasn’t played in-state because of reconstruction of KU’s home stadium. Daniels was 16-of-21 for 247 yards for Kansas (2-5, 1-3 Big 12). Donovan Smith 15-of-24 for 173 yards, with two touchdowns and three picks for Houston (2-5, 1-3 Big 12).

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.