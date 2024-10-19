Jalon Daniels, Cobee Bryant lead Kansas past Houston 42-14 for first Big 12 victory

By DAVID SMALE The Associated Press
Kansas wide receiver Luke Grimm (11) gets past Houston defensive back Jalen Emery (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charlie Riedel]

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jalon Daniels had three passing touchdowns, plus one on the ground, as Kansas broke a five-game losing streak with a 42-14 victory over Houston Saturday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Cobee Bryant tied a Kansas record, set by Bill Crank in 1958, with three interceptions. The game marked Kansas’ 112th Homecoming, though it wasn’t played in-state because of reconstruction of KU’s home stadium. Daniels was 16-of-21 for 247 yards for Kansas (2-5, 1-3 Big 12). Donovan Smith 15-of-24 for 173 yards, with two touchdowns and three picks for Houston (2-5, 1-3 Big 12).

