Jalin Flores’s grand slam breaks open Texas’ 12-5 win over Ragin’ Cajuns in NCAA regionals

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Jalin Flores’s grand slam highlighted Texas’ seven-run fifth inning, and the Longhorns went on to beat Louisiana-Lafayette 12-5 in the NCAA Bryan-College Station Regional. The Longhorns will play longtime rival Texas A&M on Saturday with the winner advancing to the regional final Sunday. The Ragin’ Cajuns face Grambling in an elimination game. Flores’ third grand slam of the season came after six of Texas’ first seven batters reached base in the fifth. Flores sent reliever David Christie’s first pitch out to left to give the Longhorns a 10-2 lead.

