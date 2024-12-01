Jalen White runs for 125 yards and 3 TDs; Georgia Southern beats Appalachian St. 29-20

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Jalen White had 125 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 18 carries to help Georgia Southern beat Appalachian State 29-20 Saturday night in the regular season finale for both teams. Georgia Southern (8-4, 6-2 Sun Belt) kept alive its hopes for a berth in Sun Belt Championship game on Dec. 7. The Eagles can win the East Division and play Louisiana-Lafayatte for the title if James Madison beats Marshall later in the day. JC French threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Josh Dallas with 8:47 left in the first quarter. Holder Matthew Daniel, also Georgia Southern’s punter, took a snap in a swinging-gate formation and ran for the 2-point conversion to make it 8-0 and the Eagles never trailed.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.