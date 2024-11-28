Jalen Suggs scores 31 points and the Orlando Magic beat the Chicago Bulls 133-119

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jalen Suggs scored a career-high 31 points and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored a season-high 24 on 6-for-10 shooting from 3-point range to help the Orlando Magic beat the Chicago Bulls 133-119. Ayo Dosunmu led the Bulls with 21 points and Nikola Vucevic added 19 points and 11 rebounds. The Magic raced out to an early lead and led by 13 after the first quarter and by as many as 27 points on the way to their fourth straight win and 10th in their last 11 games. Orlando’s defense struggled in stretches, but still forced 18 turnovers and recorded eight blocks and 10 steals.

