Jalen Moore’s 20 points lead No. 21 Oklahoma past Alcorn State 94-78

By TIM WILLERT The Associated Press
Oklahoma forward Jalon Moore (14) shoots over Alcorn State guard Kameron Foman (21) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Kyle Phillips)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kyle Phillips]

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Jalen Moore scored 20 points to lead No. 21 Oklahoma past winless Alcorn State 94-78. Freshman guards Jeremiah Fears and Dayton Forsythe each had 14 points and seven assists for the Sooners (9-0), who finished with five players in double figures. Omari Hamilton scored 16 points and Davian Williams added 13 points and seven assists for Alcorn State (0-10), which made 10 of 20 3-pointers but committed 18 turnovers leading to 27 OU points.

