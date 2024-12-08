Jalen Moore’s 20 points lead No. 21 Oklahoma past Alcorn State 94-78

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Jalen Moore scored 20 points to lead No. 21 Oklahoma past winless Alcorn State 94-78. Freshman guards Jeremiah Fears and Dayton Forsythe each had 14 points and seven assists for the Sooners (9-0), who finished with five players in double figures. Omari Hamilton scored 16 points and Davian Williams added 13 points and seven assists for Alcorn State (0-10), which made 10 of 20 3-pointers but committed 18 turnovers leading to 27 OU points.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.