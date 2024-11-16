Jalen Mitchell, Tennessee Tech beat UT Martin 10-9, move into 4-way tie atop Big South-OVC

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Jalen Mitchell had 62 yards rushing, including a 15-yard touchdown to open the scoring, on 11 carries, Dom LeBlanc kicked a 24-yard field goal and Tennessee Tech held on to beat UT Martin, ranked No. 19 in the FCS coaches poll, 10-9. Tennessee Tech (6-5, 5-2 Big South-OVC) moved into a four-way tie with Southeast Missouri State, Tennessee State and UT Martin (7-4, 5-2) atop the conference standings. Cam Robertson returned a blocked punt 40 yards for a touchdown to cut UT Martin’s deficit to 10-7 with 8:07 to play and, after Cayman Spaulding sacked Dent for a 3-yard loss on third-and-goal from the 7, Jaren Van Winkle missed a potential tying 28-yard field-goal attempt that bounced off the right upright with 30 seconds remaining.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.