Jalen Leach scores 15 of his 21 points in the second half and Northwestern beats Pepperdine 68-50

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Jalen Leach scored 15 of his 21 points in the second half, Nick Martinelli added 20 points and Northwestern beat Pepperdine 68-50. Martinelli scored the final eight points of a 12-0 run at the end of the first half to put Northwestern ahead 31-16 before Pepperdine guard Jaxon Olvera made a 3-pointer to pull within 12 points at the break. Pepperdine twice got within 10 points in the second half, the last on a 3-pointer by Olvera with 14:02 left, but Northwestern scored on the following possession both times. Martinelli gave the Wildcats their largest lead of 24 points after making four straight free throws on back-to-back possessions midway through the second half.

