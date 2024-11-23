Jalen Leach scores 15 of his 21 points in the second half and Northwestern beats Pepperdine 68-50

By The Associated Press
Northwestern forward Nick Martinelli, right, drives against Pepperdine guard Jaxon Olvera, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Friday, Nov. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nam Y. Huh]

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Jalen Leach scored 15 of his 21 points in the second half, Nick Martinelli added 20 points and Northwestern beat Pepperdine 68-50. Martinelli scored the final eight points of a 12-0 run at the end of the first half to put Northwestern ahead 31-16 before Pepperdine guard Jaxon Olvera made a 3-pointer to pull within 12 points at the break. Pepperdine twice got within 10 points in the second half, the last on a 3-pointer by Olvera with 14:02 left, but Northwestern scored on the following possession both times. Martinelli gave the Wildcats their largest lead of 24 points after making four straight free throws on back-to-back possessions midway through the second half.

