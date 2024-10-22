Jalen Johnson agrees to $150 million contract extension with Hawks following breakout season

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks and Jalen Johnson have agreed to rookie contract extension, rewarding the 6-foot-9 forward for his 2023-24 breakout season. The Hawks did not disclose details of the deal one day before the start of Johnson’s fourth season. ESPN reported the agreement was for $150 million and five years. Johnson, the No. 20 overall selection in the 2021 NBA draft, emerged as a prominent scorer and rebounder last season. He set career highs with his averages of 16 points and 8.7 rebounds. Johnson, point guard Trae Young and rookie wing Zaccharie Risacher are foundation players for Atlanta.

