Jalen Hurts says no to Netflix, yes to big contract, raises Super Bowl hopes in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts is still trying to find ways to get better after a breakout season in which he nearly led the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl victory that earned him a record-setting contract. The 24-year-old quarterback drafted in the second round in 2020 emerged as one of the league’s brightest young stars in his second full season as a starter. Hurts finished second in voting for the AP NFL MVP award and third for Offensive Player of the Year. In April, the Eagles rewarded Hurts with a $255 million, five-year contract extension. Hurts says he declined to appear on the Netflix show “Quarterback” that goes behind the scene with elite QBs in the NFL.

