Jalen Hurts and the Eagles continue to find ways to win in latest victory over the Chiefs

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — By their own standards, the Philadelphia Eagles’ victory over the Kansas City Chiefs wasn’t a masterpiece performance. But it was yet another masterclass in winning. Jalen Hurts overcame five sacks in the first half, the Eagles pushed aside some ineffective play on both sides of the ball and the result was a 21-17 comeback victory over Kansas City in a rematch of last year’s Super Bowl. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni says “I’d trade winning last year for this one, but it feels good to get this one.” Sirianni was most impressed by his team’s intangibles in the victory that improved them to a league-best 9-1.

