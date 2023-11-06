Jalen Green, No. 21 James Madison’s sack master, lost for season with knee injury

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — James Madison defensive end Jalen Green, the national leader in sacks and tackles for loss, will miss the remainder of the season for the No. 21 Dukes after injuring a knee in their 42-14 victory at Georgia State. Coach Curt Cignetti says Green was rushing the quarterback from the left and when the quarterback ducked under the rush, Green tried to pivot and “his knee gave out.” Cignetti said the injury will require surgery, without providing more specifics. Green had 15 1/2 sacks and 21 tackles for loss through nine games.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.