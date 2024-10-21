Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun agree to contract extensions with Rockets, AP source says

HOUSTON (AP) — A person with knowledge of the details says Jalen Green has agreed to a three-year, $106 million contract extension with the Houston Rockets and Alperen Sengun has agreed to a five-year, $185 million extension. Both players are entering the final seasons of their rookie contracts. Green’s new deal will begin next season and includes a player option for the third year, giving him the flexibility to opt out of the contract before the 2027-28 season to become a free agent. Sengun’s contract has a player option for the fifth season. The person confirmed the specifics of the agreements to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the deals had not been announced. They were first reported by ESPN.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.