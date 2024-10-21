Jalen Green agrees to three-year, $106 million contract extension with Rockets, AP source says

HOUSTON (AP) — A person with knowledge of the details says Jalen Green has agreed to a three-year, $106 million contract extension with the Houston Rockets. Green, the second overall pick in the 2021 draft, is entering the final season of his rookie contract. The new deal will begin next season and includes a player option for the third year, giving him the flexibility to opt out of the contract before the 2027-28 season to become a free agent. The person confirmed the specifics of the agreement to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the deal had not been announced. It was first reported by ESPN.

