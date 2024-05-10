Jalen Brunson starts for New York Knicks despite injured right foot

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson started Game 3 against the Indiana Pacers on Friday night despite having a sore right foot. The All-Star is averaging a league-high 35.6 points in the postseason, leading the Knicks to a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Brunson was injured late in the first quarter Wednesday night but returned in the second half and helped the Knicks rally for a 130-122 victory. Brunson is irreplaceable for the severely short-handed Knicks. He totaled 72 points and 12 assists in the first two games against Indiana.

