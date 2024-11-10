Jalen Blackmon, Nijel Pack score 17 apiece to lead Miami to 88-64 victory over Binghamton

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Jalen Blackmon and Nijel Pack scored 17 points apiece and Miami breezed to an 88-64 victory over Binghamton. Blackmon, who played the past two seasons at Stetson, made 5 of 9 shots with three 3-pointers and 4 of 5 free throws for the Hurricanes (2-0). Pack hit six of his 13 shots with a pair of 3-pointers and added six assists. Jalil Bethea came off the bench to score 13 for Miami. Fellow reserve Matt Cleveland contributed nine points and 11 rebounds. Gavin Walsh led the Bearcats (1-2) with 21 points and 10 rebounds.

