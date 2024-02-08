Jaland Lowe scores 20 points, Blake Hinson adds 16 and Pitt holds off N.C. State 67-64

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jaland Lowe scored 20 points, Blake Hinson added 16 and Pittsburgh held off North Carolina State for a 67-64 victory, Ishmael Leggett’s layup gave Pitt a 62-60 lead with 3:40 left and the Panthers led the rest of the way. A pair of Lowe free throws capped the scoring with five seconds to play. The Panthers forced Ben Middlebrooks to the free-throw line to end it. Carlton Carrington added 12 points for Pitt (15-8, 6-6 ACC), which has won three straight and five of its last six games. DJ Horne made five 3s and scored 25 points to lead N.C. State (15-8, 7-5).

