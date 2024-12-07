Jaland Lowe carries No. 18 Pittsburgh to 64-59 win over Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Jaland Lowe scored 19 points to lead No. 18 Pittsburgh to a 64-59 victory over Virginia Tech in the ACC opener for both teams. Lowe connected on just 6 of 16 shots, but made all six of his free-throw attempts, including four in the final 25 seconds to lift the Panthers to a win on Saturday. Ishmael Leggett added 17 points for the Panthers, who won despite shooting 41%. Toibu Lawal led Virginia Tech with 16 points. Jaden Schutt scored 14 points for the Hokies, who have lost six straight games.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.