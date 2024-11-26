Jakucionis scores 21, Ivisic has double-double as Illinois beats Little Rock 92-34

By The Associated Press
Illinois' Tomislav Ivisic (13) shoots over Oakland's Tuongthach Gatkek (32) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 25, 2024, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Craig Pessman)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Craig Pessman]

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Freshman Kasparas Jakucionis hit three 3-pointers and scored 21 points — both season highs — and Tomislav Ivisic had a double-double to help Illinois beat Little Rock 92-34. Ivisic scored 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds. Tre White made a layup and then hit two free throws to give Illinois the lead for good with 18:26 left in the first half. The Fighting Illini scored 23 consecutive points — including four 3-pointers and three dunks — to take a 30-point lead when White made a layup with 4:05 left in the first half. The Trojans went 0 for 9 from the field and committed three turnovers during an scoring drought of nearly-8 minutes. Jordan Jefferson led Little Rock (3-4) with 11 points.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.