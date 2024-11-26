Jakucionis scores 21, Ivisic has double-double as Illinois beats Little Rock 92-34

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Freshman Kasparas Jakucionis hit three 3-pointers and scored 21 points — both season highs — and Tomislav Ivisic had a double-double to help Illinois beat Little Rock 92-34. Ivisic scored 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds. Tre White made a layup and then hit two free throws to give Illinois the lead for good with 18:26 left in the first half. The Fighting Illini scored 23 consecutive points — including four 3-pointers and three dunks — to take a 30-point lead when White made a layup with 4:05 left in the first half. The Trojans went 0 for 9 from the field and committed three turnovers during an scoring drought of nearly-8 minutes. Jordan Jefferson led Little Rock (3-4) with 11 points.

