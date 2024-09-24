Jakub Vrana is back in camp with the Capitals looking to show he can still play in the NHL

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Jakub Vrana is back in Washington Capitals camp on a professional tryout agreement six years after he helped them win the Stanley Cup. Vrana has since gotten traded twice, gone through the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program, been waived and spent time in the minors. Being back with the organization he grew up in gives Vrana some helpful familiarity as he tries to make the team. The 28-year-old winger is hoping to get his career back on track and show he can still play in the NHL.

