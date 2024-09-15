Jakolby Longino throws 2 TD passes; Lamar holds off Weber State for 17-16 win

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Jakolby Longino threw a pair of touchdown passes and Lamar held off Weber State (1-2) for a 17-16 victory. Weber State’s Kyle Thompson missed a 40-yard field-goal attempt with 44 seconds left. Longino finished with 121 yards on 5-of-6 passing. Khalan Griffin added 91 yards on the ground on 21 carries for Lamar (2-1).

