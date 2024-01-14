Ja’Kobe Walter’s 14 points in the second half lift No. 14 Baylor over Cincinnati 62-59

WACO, Texas (AP) — Freshman Ja’Kobe Walter scored all 14 of his points in the second half to lift No. 14 Baylor to a 62-59 win over Cincinnati on Saturday night to stay atop the Big 12 standings with a 3-0 record. Baylor withstood a 24-point performance by Cincinnati’s Dan Skillings Jr. and Day Day Thomas added 15. Langston Love contributed 14 points for Baylor and RayJ Dennis collected 11 points and nine assists.

