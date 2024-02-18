Ja’Kobe Walter, Jayden Nunn boost No. 12 Baylor over West Virginia 94-81

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Freshman Ja’Kobe Walter scored 23 points to lead No. 12 Baylor over West Virginia 94-81. Six Baylor players scored in double figures. Jayden Nunn added 20 points for the Bears. Nunn led a second-half outside shooting barrage after the Bears dominated from inside in the first half. The Bears led by 22 points in the second half and have won five of their last six. RaeQuan Battle led West Virginia with 25 points and Jesse Edwards added 21. The Mountaineers have lost a season-high four straight and fell into a last-place tie in the Big 12 with Oklahoma State.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.