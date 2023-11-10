JaKobe Coles ties career-high with 21 points and TCU beats Omaha 82-60

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — JaKobe Coles tied a career-high with 21 points, Emanuel Miller added 17 points and TCU beat Omaha 82-60. TCU (2-0) won its 1,300th game in program history. Jameer Nelson Jr. and Micah Peavy each added 10 points for TCU, which was picked to finish fifth in the Big 12 in a poll voted on by the league’s coaches. Last Season TCU went 22-13 overall and 9-9 in the Big 12 to place No. 22 in the final AP poll. Coles made all five of his shots in the first half for 15 points to help TCU lead 43-33. The Horned Frogs shot 55% from the field and had a 21-10 advantage on the glass. Frankie Fidler scored 20 points for Omaha (1-1).

