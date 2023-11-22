JaKobe Coles scores 20 points, TCU beats Alcorn State 93-74 to move to 5-0

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — JaKobe Coles scored 20 points and unbeaten TCU cruised to a 93-74 victory over Alcorn State. Coles was a point shy of matching a career best, making four 3-pointers and shooting 7 of 11 from the field. Emanuel Miller added 13 points for TCU (5-0). Byron Joshua scored 20 points and Jeremiah Kendall added 17 to lead Alcorn State (1-5). Joshua made the first jumper of the second half to cut the Braves’ deficit to six points, but the Horned Frogs answered with a 15-4 surge and had a double-digit lead the rest of the way.

