Jakob Ingebrigtsen breaks 28-year world record in the 3,000 meters by more than 3 seconds

CHORZOW, Poland (AP) — Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway broke the 28-year world record in the 3,000 meters by more than three seconds in a Diamond League meeting in Poland on Sunday.

Ingebrigtsen clocked 7 minutes, 17.55 seconds at the Silesian Stadium in Chorzow. It shattered the previous best mark of 7:20.67 set by Daniel Komen of Kenya in 1996.

Ingebrigtsen won gold in the 5,000 at the Olympic Games but lost his title in the 1,500 in Paris.

