Jakimovski scores 20 points in Washington State’s 93-53 win over Utah State

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Andrej Jakimovski scored 17 of his 20 points in the first half when Washington State built an 18-point lead and the Cougars cruised to a 93-53 victory over Utah Tech on Friday. Jakimovski made a career-high five 3-pointers. Four of his 3-pointers came in the first half when WSU took a 45-27 lead. Freshman Myles Rice scored 18 points, his fourth double-figures game this season, and Jaylen Wells, with four 3-pointers, scored a career-high 16. Rueben Chinyelu had a career-best 10 rebounds and three blocks to go with eight points. Noah Gonsalves and Beon Riley scored 11 points each for Utah Tech.

