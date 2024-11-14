Jakimovski scores 17 and Colorado finishes strong in 83-53 win over Cal State Fullerton

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Andrej Jakimovski hit five 3-pointers and scored 17 points in Colorado’s 83-53 victory over Cal State Fullerton. The Buffaloes led 35-29 at halftime before exploding for 48 points in the second half. Colorado shot 62% in the second half, including 7 for 14 from deep. Colorado led 55-43 with 8 1/2 minutes remaining in the second half before outscoring the Titans 28-10 to finish the game. Jakimovski shot 6 for 12 from the field and made 5-of-8 3-pointers. Julian Hammond III scored 11 points and Sebastian Rancik’s 11 points off the bench included the final five points of the game on a 3-pointer and a dunk.

