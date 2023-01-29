Jakimovski, Powell, Gueye help Washington St. past ASU 75-58

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Andrej Jakimovski scored a career-high 22 points, Justin Powell added a season-high 20 and Mouhamed Gueye had his second consecutive double-double to help Washington State beat Arizona State 75-58 to snap a three-game skid. Gueye, who has nine double-doubles this season, finished with 11 points and 15 rebounds. Frankie Collins led the Sun Devils with 16 points, 13 in the second half. Desmond Cambridge Jr. added 15 points and Warren Washington had 12 points, six rebounds and three blocks. Arizona State has lost four games in a row. Powell hit six and Jakimovski five of Washington State’s 14 3-pointers.

