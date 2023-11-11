Jake Stearney throws for 330 yards, 3 touchdowns and Colgate defeats Lehigh 37-21

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Jake Stearney threw for 330 yards with three third-quarter touchdowns and Colgate defeated Lehigh 37-21. The Raiders led 16-0 at halftime then Stearney erupted in the third quarter, throwing touchdown passes of 55 yards to Treyvhon Saunders, 25 yards to Max Hurleman and 21 yards to Brady Hutchison as Colgate built a 37-7 lead. Dante Perri threw two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter for Lehigh to wrap up the scoring. Stearney completed 28 of 34 passes, with eight completions going to Saunders for 132 yards.

