Jake Retzlaff’s three TD passes guides BYU to 41-13 romp over Southern Illinois in opener

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Jake Retzlaff threw for a career-high 348 yards and three touchdowns to lead BYU to a 41-13 victory over Southern Illinois. Retzlaff earned his first career win as a starting quarterback after going winless in four starts a season ago and denied the Salukis their third straight win over an FBS team.

