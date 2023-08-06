Jake Paul wins unanimous decision against Nate Diaz

DALLAS (AP) — Jake Paul won a unanimous decision against Nate Diaz in a cruiserweight fight. Paul, the 26-year-old social media YouTube personality who has turned himself into a prizefighter, clearly held the advantage for much of the 10-round fight. Diaz, a mixed-martial arts fighter who left the UFC in 2022, appeared on the verge of a knockout at various moments. Paul (7-1) showed he was better conditioned throughout the fight as he bounced back from his first career loss — a split-decision against Tommy Fury in Saudi Arabia in February. The three judges scored this fight 97-92, 98-91, and 98-91.

