Jake Paul stops former UFC fighter Mike Perry in 6th round

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul stopped former UFC fighter Mike Perry at 1:12 of the sixth round of a cruiserweight fight to improve his record to 10-1 with seven knockouts. Perry, who has a 6-1 record in bare-knuckle fighting, was making his professional boxing debut. Paul knocked Perry down in each of the first two rounds and nearly stopped him with a flurry of punches in the fourth round. He sent Perry to the canvas a third time in the sixth round with an overhand right. Perry got back to his feet before the 10 count, but he was not steady on his feet and the referee ended it.

