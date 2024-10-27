Jake Haener replaces Spencer Rattler at quarterback again for the struggling New Orleans Saints

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Jake Haener has replaced Spencer Rattler at quarterback for the struggling New Orleans Saints late in the third quarter of their game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Haener took over with 4:50 left in the third quarter for the Saints, who trailed 16-5. He completed just one pass while leading a drive highlighted by Alvin Kamara’s gritty 24-yard run and ending in Blake Grupe’s 43-yard field goal. Rattler got his third straight start for the Saints in place of injured Derek Carr, but the rookie went 12 of 24 for 155 yards against the Chargers.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.