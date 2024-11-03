Jake DeBrusk finally gets on the board after signing long-term deal with the Canucks

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — As the games kept piling on without a goal this season, the stress kept increasing for Jake DeBrusk. The top-six forward, who signed a seven-year, $38.5 million deal with Vancouver in the offseason after spending seven years with Boston, had yet to score with his new team nine games in. DeBrusk finally scored his first on Saturday night in the Canucks’ 3-2 win over the San Jose Sharks — before the drought reached double digits — with a crucial third period goal that helped Vancouver win a thriller on the road.

