Jake Davis, Dániel Sallói spark Sporting KC to 3-0 victory over Orlando City

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Jake Davis scored late in the first half and assisted on a goal by Dániel Sallói early in the second and Sporting Kansas City defeated Orlando City 3-0 on Saturday night. Neither team scored until Davis took a pass from Stephen Afrifa and found the net in the 44th minute for Sporting KC (7-14-6). Sallói gave Sporting KC a two-goal lead in the 52nd minute with assists from Erik Thommy and Davis. It was the second goal this season for Sallói, the fourth assist for Thommy, and the third helper for Davis. Rémi Walter completed the scoring in the second minute of stoppage time with his third goal of the campaign. Pedro Gallese saved three shots in goal for Orlando City (9-10-7).

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.