Jake Curry’s 3 TD passes lead Southern Illinois past Youngstown State after facing 28-point deficit

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Jake Curry threw for 300-plus yards with three touchdowns and Southern Illinois rallied from a four-touchdown deficit to defeat Youngstown State 37-33. The Penguins took a 28-0 lead on three touchdown passes and a touchdown run by Beau Brungard and led 30-12 at halftime. Youngstown State still led 33-18 through the third quarter. The fourth quarter was all Southern Illinois. Jerrian Parker had a 1-yard touchdown run, then Curry threw 18-yard to Colton Hoag for a score. The failed two-point conversion left YSU ahead 33-31 with 2:59 remaining. The Salukis forced a three-and-out, then drove 65 yards in three plays, culminated in Curry’s 20-yard pass to Bradley Clark for the go-ahead score. Another two-point conversion try came up short, leaving the score 37-33.

