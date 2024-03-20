Jake Cronenworth’s glove breaks at key moment, costing Padres in season opener vs Dodgers

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Jake Cronenworth’s glove gave the All-Star first baseman a hole lot of trouble. Cronenworth was about to glove Gavin Lux’s one-out chopper to start what appeared to be an easy-inning double play. Instead of the eighth inning ending with the score 2-2, the ball went through a hole in the webbing of Cronenworth’s big first base mitt as Teoscar Hernández crossed the plate with the go-ahead run. Mookie Betts and Shohei Ohtani followed with RBI singles, and the Los Angeles Dodgers went on to a 5-2 opening win in the first major league game in South Korea.

