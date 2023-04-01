Jake Cronenworth gets $80M deal with Padres for 2024-30

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Two-time All-Star infielder Jake Cronenworth and the San Diego Padres to an $80 million, seven-year contract coverig 2024-30. Cronenworth agreed in January to a one-year contract for $4,225,000 and would have been eligible for free agency after the 2025 season. Cronenworth was primarily at second base the past three seasons but was moved to first this year after the Padres signed All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts to a $280 million, 11-year deal and shifted Ha-Seong Kim from shortstop to second. Cronenworth, 29, hit .239 with 30 doubles, 17 homers, 88 RBIs and a .722 OPS last year.

