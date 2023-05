CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox have reinstated infielder Jake Burger from the 10-day injured list. Burger was starting at designated hitter and hitting seventh for the White Sox against the Houston Astros. He is hitting .224 with seven home runs and 14 RBIs in 23 games this season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.