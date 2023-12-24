Jake Browning’s charmed run filling in for Joe Burrow ends with 3-pick performance, loss to Steelers

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jake Browning’s promising start with the Cincinnati Bengals came to a halt in a 34-11 loss to Pittsburgh. The Steelers picked off Browning three times and converted all three turnovers into points to snap Cincinnati’s three-game winning streak. The Bengals are 8-7 with two weeks to go in the regular season and face a daunting road if they want to make the playoffs. Browning fell to 3-2 as a starter after taking over for injured Joe Burrow. Browning says quarterbacks sometimes have bad games and it’s more about how he responds. Cincinnati travels to Kansas City next week.

