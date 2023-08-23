Jake Bobo hoping to become latest undrafted rookie to make Seahawks roster

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Jake Bobo came into training camp with something to prove. Now, a spot on the Seattle Seahawks 53-man roster seems to be within his grasp. Bobo felt “disappointed” and “disrespected” after not being picked in the 2023 NFL draft. Despite a strong showing in his one season at UCLA, Bobo’s draft stock plummeted after he ran a lackluster 4.99 in the 40-yard dash at the Bruins pro day. Just a few months later, Bobo is on the cusp of making the Seahawks roster as an undrafted free agent after an impressive preseason.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.